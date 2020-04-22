Vodafone Idea removes more telecom circles from its double data plans

Earlier the double data offer was launched across all 22 telecom circles.

Vodafone Idea recently discontinued the double data offer from eight circles in the country. The telecom service provider has now limited the double data offer to just 9 telecom circles and two prepaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 599.



Earlier the double data offer was launched across all 22 telecom circles. Now it has removed the Double Data offer from another 5 telecom circles. The double data offer is now limited to nine circles, namely Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, as per listed on the Vodafone India site.



The offer was removed from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, Punjab, North East, and UP West circles recently. Now, the telecom operator has removed five circles more from its double data offer, and they are Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and UP East.

Alongside, it has also removed the Double Data offer from its Rs 249 prepaid plan. So this is now only available to Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. This means that the offer is no longer applicable on the Rs 249 prepaid plan that had double data benefits up until now.

Vodafone Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and it offers 100 SMS messages, unlimited calls and 3GB per day. The Rs 399 plan also offers the same benefits but is comes with a validity of 56 days.



Both the plans come bundled with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions for Vodafone customers. Idea subscribers, on the other hand, will get access to the company’s Idea Movies and TV.





