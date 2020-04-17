Advertisement

Vodafone Idea removes double data offer from 8 circles in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 1:20 pm

The operator has now discontinued the double data offer from eight circles in the country.

Vodafone Idea recently announced double data offer on its range of prepaid recharges across all 22 circles. However, the operator has now discontinued the double data offer from eight circles in the country. 

 

As per the official Vodafone website, the telecom operator has removed the double data offer from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Punjab, and UP West. This means users from this circle will not get benefits under the double data offer. 

 

To recall, the company recently introduced the offer that provides 1.5GB of additional daily data on top of existing data to its range of plans. The plans applicable under this offer are Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 and it is valid for both Vodafone and Idea customers. 

 

It means that Rs 249 plan will offer a total of 84GB of data, Rs 399 will offer total data of 168GB while the Rs 599 plan will offer 252GB of total data to users. The Rs 249 plan comes with a validity for 28 days, while the Rs 399 and Rs 599 plan will be valid for 56 and 84 days, respectively. The double data offer is live across all its 23 telecom circles in which the telco currently operates.

 

The Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 recharge plans come with unlimited local and national voice calling benefits alongside 100 SMS messages. Vodafone customers will also receive a complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE 5. Idea subscribers, on the other hand, will get access to the company’s Idea Movies and TV.



 

