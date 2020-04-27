Vodafone Idea once again introduces double data offer

The company has introduced this new offer on Rs 299, Rs 499, and Rs 699 prepaid plans in the country.

Vodafone Idea has announced double data offer on its range of prepaid plans in the country. The company has introduced this new offer on Rs 299, Rs 499, and Rs 699 prepaid plans in the country.

The offer is valid in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir circles. The company is also offering double data benefit for Rs 399 and Rs 599 plan. With this, users will get 2GB of additional data on top of existing data benefits. However, with Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans, it is offering 1.5GB of data per day.

To start with Rs 299 plan, it now offers 4G of data per day and it comes with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 399 plan offers 3GB per day and it comes with a validity of 56 days. The Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with 4GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 56 days. The Rs 599 and Rs 699 prepaid plans offer 3GB of data and Rs 4GB of data per day respectively and the packs come with a validity of 84 days.

Interestingly, the Vodafone Idea recently discontinued the double data offer from eight circles in the country. The telecom service provider has now limited the double data offer to just 9 telecom circles and two prepaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 599.

Earlier the double data offer was launched across all 22 telecom circles. Now it has removed the Double Data offer from another 5 telecom circles. The double data offer is now limited to nine circles, namely Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, as per listed on the Vodafone India site.

The offer was removed from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, Punjab, North East, and UP West circles recently. Now, the telecom operator has removed five circles more from its double data offer, and they are Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and UP East.