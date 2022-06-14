Vodafone Idea launches a postpaid add-on pack of Rs 100 with SonyLIV Premium Subscription

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new postpaid add-on pack for its customers. The Vodafone Idea has introduced Rs 100 pack which will come with the benefit of SonyLIV Premium.

Vodafone Idea Rs 100 Postpaid Add-on Pack

The new postpaid special pack offers 30-day access to SonyLIV premium content clubbed with 10GB of free data at a monthly subscription fee of Rs 100 including taxes. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of this new pack.

The Rs 100 Vi add-on postpaid pack comes with 10GB of data at a monthly subscription fee of Rs 100. This amount will get added to the user’s Vi postpaid bill generated at the end of the billing cycle. Users will then have access to SonyLIV Premium. SonyLIV Premium subscribers will have access to the entire content catalogue on the platform.

This will include originals such as Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Mahrani, The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys and Gullak Season: 3. Then there are international shows on the SonyLIV that includes The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island, and Magpie Murders. Then users also get to see live sports that are being broadcasted by the Sony-owned channels.

Recently, Vodafone Idea launched Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription. The new prepaid plan comes with a total of 8GB of data that is available with a validity of 30 days. Users will have access to free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Unlike a standard prepaid plan, this plan is merely a data voucher and does not include unlimited calls, SMS, and other benefits.