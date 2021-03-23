Advertisement

Vodafone Idea hikes prices of Rs 598, Rs 699 postpaid family plans

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 11:59 am

Vodafone Idea has reportedly increased the prices of two of its postpaid family plans across India
Vodafone Idea has reportedly increased the prices of two of its postpaid family plans across India. These plans include the Rs 598 as well as the Rs 699 plan. Both of these plans are family postpaid plans meaning you can get multiple connections under each one of them. 

 

The Rs 598 plan now costs Rs 649 whereas the Rs 699 plan now costs Rs 799. Also, these prices are exclusive of Taxes. Earlier, these two plans were live in five circles including UP East, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Maharashtra & Goa. 

 

Now, new users looking for a Vi Family postpaid connection can subscribe to Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 948 or Rs 1,348 plan.

 

This is a surprising move from Vi as according to a previous report by ET, the company had delayed its immediate tariff hike plans till the June quarter after Jio recently dropped its VoLTE feature phone usage costs by 25%.

 

Read More: Vi launches four new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions 

 

Talking about the plans, the Rs 649 plan benefits remain the same as what we got when the price was Rs 598. This is an 80 GB postpaid pack with a 200GB data rollover. Out of 80GB, the data usage for the primary member is 50 GB while for the secondary (added) family member, it is 30GB. You get a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Vi movies & TV and mobile protection insurance at no extra cost. The plan includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per month. 

 

For the Rs 799 plan, you can avail 3 connections under the plan (one primary and two add-ons), with 120GB data (60GB for primary and 30GB each for secondary connections) along with 200GB data rollover. You get the same OTT subscriptions as the Rs 649 plan along with 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling. 

 

The remaining Rs 999, Rs 948 and Rs 1,348 plans are also family postpaid plans that offer free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year, Amazon Prime subscription for one year, and Vi Movies & TV membership, while the most expensive Rs 1,348 plan comes with a Netflix basic plan for one year and free lounge access at the airports. 

 

All these Family postpaid plans come with up to 200GB data rollover facility for primary connections and up to 50GB rollover for secondary connections.

 

Source

Tags: Vodafone

 

