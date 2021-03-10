Vi launches four new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions

Vi has launched four new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and has also added the benefit to some of its existing postpaid plans as well

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has introduced four new prepaid plans for its customers ranging between Rs 401 and Rs 801. These plans will give users free monthly access to Disney+ Hotstar, weekend data rollover, night-time data, and more.

The four new plans launched are priced at Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 601 and Rs 801. All of the plans come with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions, but there's a catch. The subscription included is the VIP subscription and not Premium, meaning you will still have to bear the ads.

The Rs 401 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and gives you unlimited calls, 3GB/day and 100 SMS'es per day. You get access to night-time data with the help of which you can surf the internet between 12am to 6am without any capping. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Additional benefits include weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Advertisement

The Rs 501 prepaid plan has a 56-day validity but is a data-only plan. It gives you 75GB for the validity period along with a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar subscription and access to Vi Movies and TV.

The Rs 601 prepaid plan offers a validity of 56 days with which you get 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, 16GB of extra data, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, while some additional benefits include high-speed night-time internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and access to Vi movies and TV.

Finally, the new Rs 801 prepaid plan has the highest validity out of all the new plans launched, with 84 days of validity. You get 3GB/day, 100 SMS/day, 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Additional benefits include the same as above which consists of high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Vi also has good news for postpaid users as it has also introduced the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription in some of the existing postpaid plans as well. The Vi individual postpaid plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 1,099 as well as the Vi family postpaid plans priced at Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,348 will get access to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit.

All the eligible Vi users with primary connections will get the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. Vi users can get access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription from the Vi app, Vi website, or Vi movies and TV app.