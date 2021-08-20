Vodafone Idea discontinues Rs 49 prepaid plan in select regions

Vodafone Idea has revised its prepaid recharge portfolio by discontinuing the affordable Rs 49 plan in most parts of the country. This comes after Airtel discontinued Rs 49 prepaid plan last month.

Let’s check out the benefits that the Rs 49 and Rs 79 plan offers to the customers.

Vodafone Idea Rs 49 and Rs 79 plans

With the new update in place, the Vodafone Idea users will no longer be able to get the Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan. Users will instead have to opt for the Rs. 79 plan as the most affordable option.

Rs 49 prepaid Vi plan was available with 14 days validity. It was offering 100MB of data with a Talktime of Rs 38. The plan lacked any SMS benefits.

In comparison, the Rs 79 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity. It offers 200MB of data, Rs 64 worth of Talktime. The plan also does not provide any SMS benefits. So the users will almost get double benefits with the Rs 79 plan.

It is to be noted that the plan is still offered in select telecom circles including Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Since both Vodafone Idea and Airtel have removed their Rs 49 plan, users have got no other option but to recharge with the Rs 79 plan.

Recently, Vodafone Idea revised its Rs 449 prepaid plan. It comes with a validity of 56 days. The Rs 449 prepaid plan is now listed with 4GB daily data benefit. Earlier it was offering only 2GB daily data. In addition, the Vi prepaid plan now also comes with a Zee5 premium subscription.

Further, there is also night free data (12 am to 6 am), weekend data rollover, and Vi Movies & TV app subscription. The Weekend data rollover will allow the subscribers to use their leftover data from the previous week to use this week. Along with all the above-listed benefits, the plan also offers truly unlimited calls to all networks.