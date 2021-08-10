Vodafone Idea Rs 449 prepaid plan offers double data benefit, Zee5 Premium subscription

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has revised its Rs 449 prepaid plan. The telco is now offering double data benefit and Zee5 subscription with the plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Benefits

The Rs 449 prepaid plan is now listed with 4GB daily data benefit. Earlier it was offering only 2GB daily data. In addition, the Vi prepaid plan now also comes with Zee5 premium subscription. This was first spotted by Telecom Talk

Further, there is also night free data (12am to 6am), weekend data rollover, and Vi Movies & TV app subscription. The Weekend data rollover will allow the subscribers to use their leftover data from the previous week to use this week.

The Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Along with all the above listed benefits, the plan also offers truly unlimited calls to all networks. Further, there is also 100 SMS messages per day bundled with the pack. The total data benefit in this plan would be 224GB in the entire validity period of 56 days.

Apart from this 449 plan, the company is also offering ZEE5 Premium access for a year in plans of Rs 699 and Rs 299.

Earlier, Vodafone Idea Rs 199 recharge plan was revised to offer more data benefits.

The revised Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 1.5GB of data benefits per day. The validity of the plan is now 28 days. To recall, Vodafone Idea earlier used to only offer 1GB of daily data with only 24 days of validity.

Apart from this, the plan will continue to offer the same unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with an additional benefit of the Vi Movies & TV app.