Vodafone Idea crediting 2GB per day and unlimited voice calls for 7 days for free

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 5:19 pm

Vodafone Idea is crediting these freebies on top of their existing plan’s data benefit for its customers.
Vodafone Idea is now offering 2GB data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits to select users to its cistomers for free. These free benefits are being offered to select users for seven days, which means a total of 14GB.

The telecom operator is not charging anything for this offer and it is crediting these freebies on top of their existing plan’s data benefit for its customers.

The company is crediting data and voice calling benefits to users randomly. This offer is arriving to select users gradually and the offer can be checked on your Vodafone or Idea connection by dialling 121363.

If you're eligible, you'll get an SMS message confirming the update saying a Special gift from Vodafone to overcome the lockdown blues. If you are not eligible, there will be a voice message saying that you aren't eligible for the offer.

As per the report, Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh are the circles in which Vodafone Idea is offering this additional 2GB data and unlimited calls. And in these circles, only select users are receiving this benefit.

Vodafone Idea's offer comes just after Jio announced Jio Data Pack recently in which it is offering additional 2GB  data to its customers for four days for free. The pack is being credited to Jio accounts on a random basis. You can check for the availability of the Jio Data Pack through My Jio app.

Meanwhile, in a related news, Vodafone Idea has announced double data offer on its Rs 299, Rs 499, and Rs 699 prepaid plans in the country. The offer is valid in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir circles. With this, users will get 2GB of additional data on top of existing data benefits.



