Reliance Jio offering free 2GB data per day for 4 days

The JIo pack is being credited to Jio accounts on a random basis, so they are slight chances you may or may not receive it.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio has started offering additional 2GB data to its customers for four days for free. The new offer, which is available as a Jio Data Pack, is rolling out randomly to select users across India. To recall, the offer was offered in March this year as well to some users.



The telecom operator has started crediting users' account with free data starting April 27. For some users, the additional data is available until May 2 or May 1 for other users depending upon when you received the new offer.



It is to be noted that the pack is being credited to Jio accounts on a random basis, so they are slight chances you may or may not receive it. You can check for the availability of the Jio Data Pack through My Jio app.



Jio is crediting additional 2GB data per day on top of their existing plan’s data benefit for its customers. For example, if you are on a Rs 349 prepaid plan that offers 3GB data per day, then now you can now avail a total of 5GB data per day with the Jio Data Pack along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day.



One of the reasons that Jio has been offering free data to its customers is maybe the company is encouraging people to work from their home and also to stay within their homes during this Coronavirus lockdown across India. We will come to know in the coming days that whether the lockdown is lifted on May 3 or it will be extended in the country. Till then, people have to work from home.





