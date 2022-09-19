Vivo Y52t 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC

Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone in China, called the Y52t 5G, which is an upgraded version of the Vivo Y52 that was launched last year. The handset is available for purchase in two RAM + storage configurations, and Vivo has equipped it with a dual rear camera system.

The Vivo Y52t 5G costs CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,900) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and CNY 1,499 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Vivo is offering the Y52t 5G in Ice Lake Blue, Coconut Peach, and Black colour options.

Vivo Y52t 5G Specifications

The new Vivo Y52t sports a 6.56-inch LCD display that produces an HD+ resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device seems to have a water-drop notch display, which houses the front-facing 8-megapixel sensor as well.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 2.1 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. At the rear, the smartphone has a dual camera system, including a 13-megapixel primary snapper and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 10W standard charging. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In related news, the brand recently came up with Vivo V25 in India. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is support for a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.