Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, Vivo V25 launched in India

Tecno and Vivo have launched new smartphones in India,- Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition and the Vivo V25. The former brings India’s first multi-colour-changing smartphone with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology. The technology successfully allows the monochrome back cover of a smartphone to show multiple changing colours under illumination.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Price, Specifications

CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian would be priced at Rs 17,999, and pre-booking session would begin on 22nd September 2022 on amazon India.

The phone sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. The front of the phone features a punch hole cutout in the center to house a 32MP camera sensor. Under the hood, the Tecno phone features a Mediatek Helio G96 processor. It has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 64MP main camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The company claims that the smartphone is equipped with up to 300% increased focus speed enabling it to capture of much more precise images using laser detection focus. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6. Connectivity options include 4G dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Read More: Vivo Y22 launched in India: Price, Features & Competition

Vivo V25 Price, Specifications

The smartphone will be available for purchase in two colours – Surfing Blue and Elegant Black. The Vivo V25 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 31,999 for 12GB+256GB model. It will be available for purchase starting 20th September 2022 on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

Also, customers can pre-book the device on Flipkart and Vivo e-store and avail of an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 (applicable on HDFC, ICICI and SBI Bank credit/debit cards) along with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000.

Also See: Here are the Smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands

The Vivo V25 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is support for a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Furthermore, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It features a 64-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 50MP front camera that supports a bunch of AI algorithms and Eye auto-focus.

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Besides, it runs on FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C.

As for design, Vivo V25 5G gets Colour Changing Fluorite AG Glass technology that permits the rear panel of the smartphone to change colour when interacting with sunlight or UV Rays while also making the device comfortable to hold and fingerprint resistant.