MediaTek to use Intel foundry services for manufacturing chips

Intel and MediaTek have announced a strategic partnership to manufacture chips using Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS) advanced process technologies. The agreement is designed to help MediaTek build a more balanced, resilient supply chain through the addition of a new foundry partner with significant capacity in the United States and Europe, said the company.

MediaTek plans to use Intel process technologies to manufacture multiple chips for a range of smart edge devices. Intel’s services offers a broad manufacturing platform with technologies that are made for “high performance, low power and always-on connectivity built on a roadmap that spans production-proven three-dimensional FinFET transistors to next-generation breakthroughs”.

For those unaware, IFS was established in 2021 to help meet the surging global demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity. IFS is differentiated from other foundry offerings with a combination of “leading-edge process” and packaging technology, a differentiated IP portfolio, and committed capacity in the United States and Europe.

Meanwhile, MediaTek is working even harder to capture more of a market share with high-end and mid-range chip launches. It recently unveiled the Dimensity 9000+ SoC where the major improvement is in the clock speed of the prime core which has been bumped up to deliver performance gains.

MediaTek claims that the new chip provides a 5% boost in CPU performance and 10% improvement in GPU performance compared to the Dimensity 9000. The clock speed of the Cortex-X2 high-performance core has been increased from 3.05GHz to 3.2GHz.

However, it still equips the same 1+3+4 setup with three Cortex-A710 cores and four high-efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. The boosted GPU is the Mali-G710 MC10. Furthermore, the network modem has also been updated to enable support for up to 7Gbps downlink speeds. Apart from this, the rest of the specifications of the chip essentially remain identical.