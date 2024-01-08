Vivo Y28 5G Launched In India: All Details

Vivo has a debuted a new smartphone in India under its Y-series, called the Y28 5G. The new handset comes in three variants, all with 128GB storage. In addition, there are dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery and a lot more. So here’s what you should know about the smartphone.

Vivo Y28 5G: Price

Vivo Y28 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB, Rs 15,499 for 6GB + 128GB, and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Consumers purchasing the smartphone can avail cashback of up to Rs 1,500 using SBI, DBS, and IDFC First Bank along with others.

It will be available for purchase starting today, across Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores in Glitter Aqua and Crystal Purple shades.

Vivo Y28 5G: Specifications

The Y28 5G comes with a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 1612 x 720 Pixel resolution. Furthermore, the display will have a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 83% NTSC colour gamut along with 269 ppi.

The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C.

Vivo Y28 5G vs Lava Storm 5G

The Vivo Y28 5G’s main competitor is the Lava Storm 5G. The Storm 5G comes at a price of Rs 13,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model which alone gives you more RAM than the base model of Y28 5G, that too for Rs 500 less. Next, the Storm 5G also gets you a better chipset along with a better display which has both higher resolution and a smoother 120hz refresh rate.

Aside from this, it also gets faster 33W fast charging. As for optics, the Lava handset has a 50MP main sensor plus 8MP ultra-wide dual rear camera setup along with a 16MP front camera. Once again, the secondary 8MP ultra-wide angle is far more useful and practical than the 2MP auxiliary sensor on the Vivo handset. By all means, we feel the Lava Storm 5G is a better value offering over the Vivo Y28 5G.