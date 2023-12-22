  1. Home
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G
Lava Storm 5G
₹13,499.00
Brand: Lava Mobiles
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.78-inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Storm 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. As for the chipset, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor under the hood.

The Storm 5G gets 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 8GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. There’s a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS and gets a 50MP main sensor plus 8MP ultra-wide dual rear camera setup along with a 16MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Lava Storm 5G Specs

Lava Storm 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 21 December, 2023
Price (₹) 13,499
Memory Variants 8/128 GB
Colour Options Green, Black

Lava Storm 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Lava Storm 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2460 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Lava Storm 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Lava Storm 5G Software

OS & UI Android 13

Lava Storm 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 main lens, PDAF + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP

Lava Storm 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Lava Storm 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Dual-band
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Lava Storm 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity

