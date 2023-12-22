The Storm 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. As for the chipset, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor under the hood.
The Storm 5G gets 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 8GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. There’s a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS and gets a 50MP main sensor plus 8MP ultra-wide dual rear camera setup along with a 16MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|21 December, 2023
|Price (₹)
|13,499
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Green, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|2460 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 main lens, PDAF + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Dual-band
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity