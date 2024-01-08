The Vivo Y28 5G comes with a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 1612 x 720 Pixel resolution. Furthermore, the display will have a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 83% NTSC colour gamut along with 269 ppi.
The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card.
There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|08 January, 2024
|Price (₹)
|13,999
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Purple
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.56
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|269
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|FunTouch OS 13, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|15W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity