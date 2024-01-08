The Vivo Y28 5G comes with a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 1612 x 720 Pixel resolution. Furthermore, the display will have a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 83% NTSC colour gamut along with 269 ppi.

The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C.