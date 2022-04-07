Vivo Y21G launched in India with 6.51-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and more

Vivo has today launched the all-new Vivo Y21G in India, the company’s latest smartphone in the Y series in India. Vivo Y21G is the latest addition to the Y-series with a slim design, boasting of 5000mAh long-lasting battery.

Pricing and Availability

Vivo Y21G is priced at Rs 13,990. It will be available across mainline and online channels. It comes in two colour varisnts – Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow

Vivo Y21G Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Display with in-cell technology. Further, it features a super-slim 8.0 mm thin body in a 2.5D flat frame that weights just 182 grams.

For security, the smartphone comes with a side fingerprint sensor along with a face unlock feature for faster unlocking. For additional protection, it features Eye Protection mode that helps filter out blue light for a safe and comfortable viewing experience.

Vivo Y21G runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 platform. Moreover, it is powered by MT6769 Processor with Multi-Turbo 5.0 that enhances data connection and system processor speed. Further, it also features a four-component cooling system that helps keep the smartphone cool even during extensive usage. The newly updated Ultra Game Mode provides a sensory-rich gaming experience with enhanced performance. Additionally, the extended RAM feature provides an additional 1 GB memory to easily switch between apps.

Y21G is packed with a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging for all-day uninterrupted usage. In addition, the phone also offers reverse charging.

Vivo Y21G comes with a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP super macro camera. It also comes with a wide range of camera features such as Personalized Portrait Mode, Super HDR, and Super Night Mode for enhanced photography. On the front, it boasts of an 8MP selfie camera with AI beautifying feature that captures amazing selfies in all lighting conditions.