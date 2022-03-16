Vivo Y33T Starry Gold colour variant launched in India

Vivo has launched a new colour variant of Vivo Y33T called the Vivo Y33T Starry Gold. The phone was launched in India in January this year in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colours. This will be the third colour option for the phone.

The new colour variant of the Vivo Y33T is priced at Rs 18,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is now available for purchase starting today via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, Paytm, Tata, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across major offline retailers.

The new variant will feature the same specs as the existing variants.

Vivo Y33T Specs

The Vivo Y33T comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. You also get 4GB of extended RAM.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. In addition, there’s an 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y33T runs Android 11-based FunTouchOS 12. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Meanwhile, Vivo Y54s is tipped to launch in India soon. Vivo Y54s will be launching in the Indian market by the end of March or by early April. In addition, the pricing of Vivo Y54s in India will likely be around Rs 20,000 as the phone comes at 1,699 Yuan in China.