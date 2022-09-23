Vivo Y16 launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Alternatives

Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone in India called the Vivo Y16. The smartphone is 4G enabled and comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. Further, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. It competes with the likes of Realme C-series smartphones and Redmi’s budget range devices.

The Vivo Y16 is priced at Rs 12,499 for India’s single 4GB + 64GB option. The smartphone is offered in Gold and Black colours and will be available for purchase through online and offline platforms soon.

Vivo Y16 Specifications

The Vivo Y16 was unveiled in China back in August, and the Indian variant has the same specifications. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 1GB of virtual RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage.

The phone has two large circular cutouts for the camera, one of which houses a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. In addition, for the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y16 runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. The phone features a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, and more.

Vivo Y16 Alternatives

The Vivo Y16 lies in the budget range and has some competitors that can leave it eating the dust in terms of design and specifications. Here are some of those:

Realme Narzo 50

With a starting price tag of Rs 11,999, that’s Rs 500 less than Vivo Y16, the Realme Narzo 50 sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports a 6-level refresh rate feature, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Narzo 50 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood. It is equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and support for MicroSD card storage expansion up to 256GB.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 50 features a triple camera setup, with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The smartphone to packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and 4G LTE. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Pros over Vivo Y16

Better display

Much faster processor

Better cameras

Faster charging speed

Redmi 11 Prime

Priced at Rs 12,999 for the base variant, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is up to 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 500 nits and a hole-punch at the front. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

This Redmi smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card up to 512GB.

In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Besides, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

Pros over Vivo Y16