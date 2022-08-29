Vivo Y16 4G launched with a 5000mAh battery

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in China under the Y-series called Vivo Y16. It is a 4G smartphone that comes with a big 5000mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Helio processor. The Vivo Y16 4G has a water-drop notch on the front and has two rear camera rings housing two sensors.

While the device has been officially unveiled in China, the pricing and availability details are yet to be disclosed. As for the specs, the Vivo Y16 4G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4Gb of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the phone has two large circular cutouts, one of which houses a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP camera sensor. In addition, for the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y16 runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. The phone features a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, and more.

In related news, Vivo might be working on a flagship that could be unveiled next month in the form of Vivo X80 Pro+. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The Vivo X80 Pro+ is believed to be the most premium smartphone in the Vivo X80 series which is expected to be priced hight than Vivo X80 Pro. To recall, the Vivo X80 Pro is priced at Rs 79,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.