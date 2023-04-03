Vivo Y11 (2023), Infinix Hot 30 launched internationally

Vivo has launched its Y11 smartphone in China with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The device also has an HD+ resolution display. Meanwhile, Infinix launched its Hot 30 device in Thailand, which also comes with a MediaTek chipset under the hood. The device has a 5000mAh battery under the hood.

Vivo Y11 (2023) Price, Specs

The Vivo Y11 (2023) costs CNY 899 (approx Rs 10,700) for the base 4GB RAM variant whereas the 6GB +128GB trim is priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,949). It is offered in Obsidian Black and Ice Blue colours.

The Vivo Y11 has a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 720×1,600 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It also features eye protection mode, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Helio P35 processor under the hood, along with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

The OS for the Vivo Y11 is Android 12, which is completed with OriginOS skin on top. In addition, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, GPS and a micro-USB port for charging.

The Vivo Y11 comes with an 8MP camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. Speaking of the battery, the Vivo device has a 5,000mAh battery supported by 10W charging over a USB 2.0 charging port.

Infinix Hot 30 Price, Specs

While the Infinix Hot 30 will be offered in Racing Black, Surfing Green, and Sonic White colours, its price is yet to be revealed.

The Infinix Hot 30 sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an FHD+ (1080 × 2460 pixels) resolution, and 500nits peak brightness. The display panel features a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor that brings with it an integrated Mali G52 MC2 GPU. It sports 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of eMMC internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with XOS, which is based on Android 13.

The Infinix Hot 30 sports a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP f/1.6primary shooter and an AI lens with an LED flash. There is also a 8MP f/2.45 front shooter which is supported by a dual LED flash setup.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit and 33W charging support. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.