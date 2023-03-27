Infinix Hot 30i launched in India: What you need to know

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India under its Hot series called the Hot 30i. The new device from the Chinese brand comes with a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset under the hood and sports a 50MP primary rear camera which is accompanied by an LED flash. While the device is backed by a 5000mAh cell, it doesn’t support fast charging.

Let’s check out detailed Infinix Hot 30i FAQ

What is the price of Infinix Hot 30i and where will it be available? The Infinix Hot 30i comes at a special launch day price of Rs 8,999 for India’s 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale at 12:00 PM, April 3, exclusively via Flipkart.

How many variants are there? Infinix Hot 30i comes in a single variant: 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory.

What are the display specs of the Infinix Hot 30i? The Hot 30i from Infinix sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, an HD+ (1612 × 720 pixels) resolution, and 500nits peak brightness. The display panel features a 180Hz touch sampling rate and Panda glass protection. It is a 1500: 1 contrast ratio display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie sensor.

What processor does Infinix Hot 30i come with? The Hot 30i gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor with an integrated Mali G57 GPU.

How much RAM & Storage does the device have? The new Infinix device has 8GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further extended by another 8GB with MemFusion technology (extended RAM). Moreover, the storage is also expandable up to 1TB, thanks to the dedicated microSD card slot.

What software does it run on? The device runs on Android 12-based XOS 12. Also See: Samsung Galaxy F14 5G launched in India: Detailed FAQ

How many cameras are there on the Infinix Hot 30i? The Hot 30i sports a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary shooter and an AI lens with an LED flash. A dual LED flash setup also supports a 5MP front shooter.

What is the battery capacity of the Infinix Hot 30i and does it support fast charging? The device packs a 5000mAh battery unit and doesn’t support fast charging. It has 10W charging support via a USB-C port.