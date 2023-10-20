Vivo X90 Pro price reduced by Rs 10,000: Potential threat to Google Pixel 8?

Vivo has announced a price drop of Rs 10,000 for Vivo X90 Pro in India. The smartphone debuted in India earlier in April of this year and packs some of the most top-end specifications. This price drop has brought the X90 Pro in a new league, and puts it against the Google Pixel 8. So which one should you consider? Let’s have a look.

Vivo X90 Pro: Price drop in India

The vivo X90 Pro will now be available at a new price of Rs 74,999, which is a price drop of Rs 10,000 over the launch price of Rs 84,999. Not just that, consumers purchasing the smartphone can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 or avail of the 24-Month No Cost EMI with select banking partners.

Further, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8000 on Cashify can be availed along with a discount of up to 40% Discount on vivo V-Shield Protection Plans with every purchase.

The smartphone with the new effective price will be available for purchase starting today, October 20, 2023 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo X90 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro features a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X90 Pro has an FHD+ resolution. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The device is powered by the Dimensity 9200 paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

There is a VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation alongside the V2 ISP chip for an enhanced imaging experience. The Vivo X90 Pro has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, a 12MP Sony IMX663 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP IMX758 f/1.6 telephoto lens with OIS. It offers a 32MP selfie shooter at the front.

The Vivo X90 Pro comes equipped with a 4,870mAh battery unit and 120W Fast charging support. It will also support 50W wireless charging. It also features an IP68 rating making it water and dust-resistant. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo X90 Pro: Pixel 8 has a reason to worry?

The Vivo X90 Pro now stands against the recently launched Google Pixel 8. At Rs 75,999, the Pixel 8 gets 8GB storage plus 128GB storage while the X90 Pro gets you 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. More RAM and more storage are advantageous in situations where your workflows remain heavy. Moreover, the Vivo has faster UFS 4.0 storage compared to UFS 3.1 on Pixel 8.

In terms of display, both of them have full-HD+ 120Hz panels but the Pixel 8 panel is brighter. However, the panel on the X90 Pro is curved which may appeal to a good chunk of people. As for cameras, while we won’t comment on the performance, we can say the Vivo X90 Pro has a better setup than Google’ phone, thanks to that extra telephoto sensor that supports OIS.

The Vivo X90 Pro comes equipped with a bigger battery unit, faster 120W Fast charging support and faster wireless charging as well. Specs-wise, the Vivo X90 Pro is a better offering but if you like the stock Android feel, then Pixel 8 is a better option. Apart from that, the Vivo X90 Pro now also runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

On the other hand, if you want to keep your phone for longer, the Pixel 8 would get 7 years of OS updates which is an advantage over the X90 Pro.