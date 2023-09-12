FunTouch OS 14 Beta program begins for Vivo X90 Pro: How to register?

Vivo has begun the FunTouch OS 14 Beta program, starting with the Vivo X90 Pro. The X90 Pro will be the first smartphone to receive the Android 14-based update in India. While Vivo hasn’t detailed what features or UI changes are coming with the next major update for its Android skin, it has stated a process for how you can register for the beta program. Take a look at it below.

FunTouch OS 14 Beta program: How to register?

Firstly, the FunTouch OS 14 beta will be available only to the first 500 users who register for it. To enrol, go to Settings, System Update, Settings Icon (in the top-right corner), and tap on the Trial version option. If the application is open, apply for it.

Users who have successfully applied for the beta test can go to Settings > System Upgrade to upgrade after the Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 update is released for the Vivo X90 Pro.

The registrations for the update have already begun today (September 12), while the update is slated to go live on September 18.

FunTouch OS 14 should be coming to all the Vivo devices launched earlier this year and last year. iQOO flagships, mid-rangers, and budget smartphones should also be in line to receive the update later this year or early next year.

Vivo X90 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro features a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X90 Pro has an FHD+ resolution. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The device is powered by the Dimensity 9200 paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

There is a VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation alongside the V2 ISP chip for an enhanced imaging experience. The Vivo X90 Pro has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, a 12MP Sony IMX663 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP IMX758 f/1.6 telephoto lens with OIS. It offers a 32MP selfie shooter at the front.

The Vivo X90 Pro comes equipped with a 4,870mAh battery unit and 120W Fast charging support. It will also support 50W wireless charging. It also features an IP68 rating, making it water and dust-resistant. Connectivity options should include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.