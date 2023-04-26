Vivo X90, X90 Pro launched in India: Check Specs, Price, Offers

Vivo has launched its flagship X90 series smartphones in India, including the Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro. Both the smartphones share a similar set of specifications, apart from the camera setup, battery capacity and wireless charging support. The Vivo X90 series aims to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, iPhone 14 series, and Google Pixel 7 series in India.

Vivo X90 series: Price, Availability, Offers

Vivo X90 series India price begins from Rs 59,999. The vanilla model has launched in two RAM and storage variants such as 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively. On the other hand, the top-end Vivo X90 Pro is available in a single 12GB + 256GB trim, which carries a price tag of Rs 84,999. The X90 Pro featuring a Vegan Leather finish will be available in a Legendary Black colour whereas the X90 will be available in two colours, Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black.

The brand is offering a discount worth Rs 5,500 on Vivo X90 models and Rs 8,000 on Vivo X90 Pro when buyers use ICICI & HDFC cards. Both smartphones will be available for purchase starting May 5, 2023, on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. Consumers can pre-book the smartphones starting today and avail up to 10% cashback on SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC banks.

Vivo X90 series: Specifications

Vivo X90 Pro

The Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro sport the same 6.78-inch centered punch-hole 10-bit curved OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 452 PPI, 1300 nits peak brightness, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to a 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Vivo X90

The latest MediaTek Dimesnity 9200 chipset powers the X90 series in India. The SoC is paired with LPDDR5x RAM on X90 Pro and LPDDR5 on X90, UFS 4.0 storage, and the Vivo V2 ISP chip. The Vivo X90 sports a Zeiss-powered triple camera setup on the rear. The system comprises an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor, a 12MP IMX633 f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor with a 108-degree FoV, and a 12MP 2x IMX663 telephoto shooter. It features a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls on the front.

The devices boot FunTouchOS 13 based on Android 13. Other features include an IP64 rating, an X-axis linear vibration motor, and dual stereo speakers. The X90 is backed by a 4,810mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port.

On the other hand, the Pro model has a slightly bigger 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Moreover, the Vivo X90 Pro has a different camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, a 12MP IMX663 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP Sony IMX758 portrait lens. Same as the X90, it gets a 32MP front facing shooter.