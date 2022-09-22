Vivo X80 Lite launched with Dimensity 900 SoC

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in Czech Republic, called the Vivo X80 Lite. The new Vivo X80 Lite arrives as an entry-level option the X80 series, which already consists of the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro. The X80 Lite is powered by a Dimensity 900 processor and has triple rear cameras. The Vivo X80 Lite has arrived in Czechia for CZK 10,999 (approx Rs 35,300). It comes in Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black colour options.

Vivo X80 Lite Specifications

The X80 Lite sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is support for a 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Furthermore, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It features a 64-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 50MP front camera that supports a bunch of AI algorithms and Eye auto-focus.

The new Vivo handset packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Besides, it runs on FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C.

Meanwhile, Vivo recently also launched the Vivo V25 in India which looks almost the same as the newly unveiled Vivo X80 Lite. Both the smartphones share the same displays and chip under the hood. Apart from that, it also launched the Vivo Y22 in India which is a budget offering.

The Y22 comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ display with 1612 × 720 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display panel also has an 89.67% screen-to-body ratio and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.