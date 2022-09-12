Vivo Y22 launched in India: Price, Features & Competition

Vivo today expanded its Y-series portfolio with the launch of Y22 in India. Designed to offer a premium look with a 2.5D trendy design, the company claims that the smartphone is equipped with 50MP Super Night Camera and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Vivo Y22 Price, Availability

Available in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, the Vivo Y22 comes at a starting price of Rs 14,499. The price for the 6GB variant will be announced later. It will be available in two colour options – Starlit Blue and Metaverse Green. Customers purchasing the smartphone can avail cashback of up to Rs 1,000 using SBI, Kotak Mahindra and One Card credit cards. The smartphone will be available for purchase on vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y22 Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y22 comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ display with 1612 × 720 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display panel also has an 89.67% screen-to-body ratio and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset which is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the rear with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charge support that can charge up to 70% in just 70 minutes.

The Vivo Y22 runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Vivo Y22 Competition

The Vivo Y22 has arrived in the budget range which has quite a number of competitors, such as the follows:

Redmi 11 Prime 4G (Rs 12,999)

Redmi 11 Prime 4G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is up to 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 500 nits and a hole-punch at the front. It is protected with the Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card up to 512GB.

In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Besides, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

Pros over Vivo Y22:

Better Processor

Reverse Charging

Faster storage type

High refresh rate display

Triple cameras

Poco M5 4G (Rs 12,499)

Poco M5 4G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Pros over Vivo Y22

Better Processor

Faster storage type

High refresh rate display

Triple rear cameras

Realme 9i 5G (Rs 14,999)

The Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 400 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 18W Dart fast charging support. The Realme 9i 5G runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

Pros over Vivo Y22

Higher resolution, refresh rate display

Better Processor

Triple rear cameras

5G support

Tecno Camon 19 (Rs 14,999)

The Tecno Camon 19 sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design, Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the Camon 19 Neo draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion as well.

The Camon 19 has a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor which has f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an AI lens. You get features such as ISO control, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and more. At the front, the device uses a 16MP wide camera for selfies and video calls.

Further, the Camon 19 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 12-based HiOS UI and has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE for connectivity and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor present as well.

Pros over Vivo Y22