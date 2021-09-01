Vivo X70 Pro+ camera specifications leaked ahead of September 9 launch

Vivo will be announcing the Vivo X70 series of smartphones on September 9 in China. The series will have devices like Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro+. Now ahead of the launch, Vivo X70 Pro+ camera specifications and colour variants have been leaked online.

Vivo X70 Pro+ camera specifications

A Chinese tipster has claimed that the Vivo X70 Pro+ quad-camera will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary camera with OIS support. The other sensors will include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 superwide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and OIS support, and an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08A10 periscope zoom lens with 60x digital zoom and OIS support.

Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo X70 series will be the first phone to feature ZEISS’s original glass lenses. Furthermore, another tipster on Weibo has revealed the colour variants of the Vivo X70 Pro+. As per him, the phone will be available in colours like orange (leather), blue (leather), and black (AG glass).

Vivo X70 Pro+ Renders

Recently, Vivo X70 Pro+ renders were leaked online. The phone has a curved display and a punch-hole cutout in the top centre, as per the renders. The display will most likely be AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the tipster notes that the screen size will be 6.7 inches.

On the back, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has a quad-camera setup. The three sensors are stacked vertically on top of each other, while the fourth sensor is placed at the right of the third camera on the right. A ZEISS branding can also be seen next to the topmost camera.

The right side features volume control and a power button. The USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, SIM tray and the mic are at the bottom. The leak states that the device measures 164.8 x 75.5 x 9 millimetres, and its thickness increases to 11.3mm at the camera bump.

In addition, it will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The renders show the smartphone in a gradient design with a mix of blue and green colours. But, we can expect Vivo to launch more colour options.

Vivo X70 Pro+ key specifications were also revealed via Google Play Console listing. As per which, the Vivo X70 Pro+ supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, the exact screen size is not revealed. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 series chipset powers the phone.

Further, the listing reveals Adreno 660 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM. It will run on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.