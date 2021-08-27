Vivo X70 Pro+ leaked renders show quad cameras, ZEISS optics

The Vivo X70 series flagships are being expected to launch in India next month. The series will likely include Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro Plus. Now Vivo X70 Pro+ has surfaced online via some renders.

Steve Hemmerstoffer has partnered with the Price Baba to leak the renders. It shows the smartphone from different angles.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Renders

The phone has a curved display and a punch-hole cutout in the top centre, as per the renders. The display will most likely be AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster notes that the screen size will be 6.7 inches.

On the back, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has a quad-camera setup. The three sensors are stacked vertically on top of each other, while the fourth sensor is placed at the right of the third camera on the right. A ZEISS branding can also be seen next to the topmost camera.

The right side features volume control and a power button. The USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, SIM tray and the mic are at the bottom. The leak states that the device measures 164.8 x 75.5 x 9 millimetres, and its thickness increases to 11.3mm at the camera bump.

In addition, it will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The renders show the smartphone in a gradient design with a mix of blue and green colours. But, we can expect Vivo to launch more colour options.

Vivo X70 Pro+ key specifications were also revealed via Google Play Console listing.

The Google Play Console listing reveals that the Vivo X70 Pro+ supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, the exact screen size is not revealed. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 series chipset powers the phone. But it is not known if it will be Snapdragon 888 or the newly launched Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G SoC.

Further, the listing reveals Adreno 660 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM.

Moving on, the X70 Pro+ will run on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.