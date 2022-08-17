HomeNewsVivo V25 Pro launched in India with Dimensity 1300 SoC

Vivo V25 Pro launched in India with Dimensity 1300 SoC

Vivo V25 Pro has launched in India.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India called the V25 Pro, which comes with a Dimensity 1300 processor. It has a colour-changing AG glass design which helps the back panel change the colours depending on the angle from where the light hits it. The Vivo V25 Pro comes with a 120Hz panel, triple rear cameras and more.

The Vivo V25 Pro will officially go on sale on August 25, and it has been launched with a starting price of Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Pre-bookings for the smartphone have now gone live.

Vivo V25 Pro Specifications

Vivo V25 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen that offers a 2376×1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Vivo V25 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core chipset. It has up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. There’s a 4863mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. It also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security.

The phone supports dual-SIM 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging.

