Vivo X80 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro Android 13 Preview Program announced in India

Vivo and iQOO’s flagship smartphones are now getting a taste of Android 13 with the new Preview Program that is live for users in India. Both the Vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro are eligible for the update. Further, the companies have also described the pre-requisites required for you to update to the new version.

Vivo announced on Twitter that Vivo X80 Pro users can now register for the Android 13 Preview Program. However, the company will only accept 500 users into the program and that too on a first-come-first-serve basis. In order to sign up, users have to update their smartphone to the latest system version 12.0.12.7. Selected users will then be able to test Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 from August 23.

iQOO also shared a similar tweet on Tuesday for iQOO 9 Pro owners. Before signing up for the Android 13 preview program, users have to upgrade their iQOO 9 Pro to system version 12.0.5.8 or above. To sign up for the Android 13 Preview Program on Vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro, users will have to head over to Settings > System Update > Settings Icon > Trial version.

Not only these two devices but a bunch of other smartphones from both Vivo and iQOO are eligible for the Android 13 update. However, the company is yet to announced an official list of devices. In related news, this announcement by Vivo came shortly after Google announced Android 13 stable build for Google Pixel owners.

With Android 13, Google’s Material You theming has now been improved further where you can now customize non-Google apps to match your phone’s wallpaper theme and colours, making your home screen more cohesive. Next, you can assign specific languages to individual apps to keep your phone’s system in one language and each of your apps in a different language.