Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Vivo has today launched its new Vivo V23 5G series of smartphones in India. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G is the first phone to be powered by Dimensity 920 SoC in India, while the Vivo V23 Pro 5G smartphone packs MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Both come with triple rear cameras, dual front cameras and Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

Let’s see the Vivo V23 5G series launched price, specs, features and more:

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India

Vivo V23 5G is launched at Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 34,990.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 38,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage will retail for Rs 43,990.

Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G Pro come in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options.

The Vivo V23 5G series will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Vivo India’s online store. The vanilla model will go on sale from January 19th, while the Pro model will go on sale from January 13th.

ALSO READ: Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Specs, Price and More

Specifications

The Vivo V23 comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the V23 Pro features a curved 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

In addition, the Pro variant sports a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The standard model will have a 64MP primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Vivo V23 Pro has dual front cameras that include a primary 50-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. So there will be a 50-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera in the front of the V23.

Vivo V23 sports a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, while the Pro variant packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC. The processor will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphones run on Android 12, with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 on top. A 4,200mAh battery backs up vivo V23 5G with support for 44W fast charging. The Pro model features a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Both sport In-display fingerprint sensor.