Vivo V25 Pro to come with Dimensity 1300 SoC: Report

A Vivo device was recently teased by Virat Kohli via a picture he posted on social media and it is believed to be a Vivo V25 series smartphone. Now, a new leak has emerged online which states that the Vivo V25 Pro will come with a Dimensity 1300 processor, colour-changing back panel and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The leak comes from MySmartPrice citing industry sources as per whom the upcoming Vivo V25 Pro will feature the unique colour-changing technology with Fluorite AG Glass. This technology has been used on Vivo’s V23 Pro as well. This will mean that the back panel on the V25 Pro will change colour in the sunlight or when UV rays hit the rear panel of the device.

Further, the V25 Pro will feature a 3D curved AMOLED display as per the leak. The screen will offer a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the industry sources confirmed to the publication that the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor would power Vivo V25 Pro.

This means that the Vivo V25 Pro will seemingly compete with OnePlus Nord 2T and the Oppo Reno 8 as both of these also come with this same SoC. Considering Vivo prices it under Rs 40,000, the device may compete with the Nothing Phone (1) as well.

An earlier leak revealed that Vivo V25 will come with 8GB RAM. There will be 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage options. For the colour options, the phone is said to come in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colours. However, the marketing names of these colours may be different in India.