Vivo unveils S17e smartphone with 64MP camera, 66W fast charging

Vivo, a smartphone company based in China, has recently launched its newest phone model, the S17e, in the Chinese market. The new device offers some decent specs, including a 64MP camera and 66W fast charging.

Price and Availability

One can now pre-order the Vivo S17e, which will be available in China on May 20th. This phone is available in three different colours: Quick Sand Gold, Sunny Blue, and Midnight Black. It also comes in two different storage options, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at 2099 yuan ($301) and 2299 yuan ($330), respectively. If you need more storage, a 12GB+256GB version is available for 2499 yuan ($358).

Processor and Display

The S17e is the successor to last year’s S16e and is similar to the Vivo V27 in terms of specs except for minor changes in Camera.

The Vivo S17e has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED FHD+ screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Vivo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 mobile platform.

Camera

The Vivo S17e has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary camera with OIS and a 2MP secondary camera. It also has a distinctive ring LED, called the Aura light, and a 16MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

Memory and Connectivity

Other notable features of the Vivo S17e include:

An in-display fingerprint sensor.

Dual SIM support.

Stereo speakers.

Hi-Res audio.

USB Type-C audio.

4600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging

The Vivo S17e is equipped with Android 13 and OriginOS 3, along with either 128GB or 256GB UFS2.2 internal storage and up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. In addition, this device supports various connectivity options such as 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. Its dimensions are 164.20×74.90×7.4mm and it weighs 178g.