Vivo S16e, Vivo S16, Vivo S16 Pro launched

Vivo S16 series has now arrived in China. The S16 lineup comprises of three devices – S16, S16 Pro, and S16e. The smartphones arrive as the successor to the Vivo S15 series. While the Vivo S16e and the S16 Pro have been launched with Dimensity chipsets, the Vivo S16 comes with a Snapdragon processor.

Vivo S16 series Specifications, Price

The Vivo S16e starts at CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 24,800) for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 27,200) and CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,600), respectively.

The 8GB + 128GB option, 8GB + 256GB option and the 12GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo S16 are priced at CNY 2,499, CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,900), and CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,000). The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 39,000).

The Vivo S16 Pro has been launched with a starting price of CNY 3,299 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and costs CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 42,600) for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. The Vivo S16 series is offered in Hyacinth Purple, Sea Foam Green, and Starry Night Black colours.

Vivo S16 Pro

All three smartphones in the lineup sport an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The S16 has a flat 6.62-inch screen while the Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro come with a 6.78-inch display with curved edges.

Vivo S16

Under the hood, the Vivo S16e is powered with Exynos 1080 SoC. The S16 has the Snapdragon 870 while the S16 Pro comes with Dimensity 8200 chipset. All three devices pack up to 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. The S16 series is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The S16 and S16 Pro smartphones run on OriginOS 3.0 based on Android 13. The S16e comes with OriginOS based on Android 11.

Vivo S16e

The Vivo S16e comes with a 50MP main sensor, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera setup on the Vivo S16 sports a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro unit. On the other hand, the Pro model has a 50MP OIS-enabled primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. These two models have a 50MP selfie snapper.