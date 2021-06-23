Vivo to launch V21e 5G on Instagram at 5 PM tomorrow

The one of its kind launch will have leading influencers including Ayush Mehra, Shehnaaz Gill, Barkha Singh, Jannat Zubair, Tony Kakkar, Nikki Tamboli and a few more.

Vivo has today announced that it will launch its design and camera focused Vivo V21e in a never done before format on Instagram. The phone will launch in India on June 24 at 5 P.M on their Instagram handle. It will be sold via Flipkart and Amazon.

The one of its kind launch will have leading influencers including Ayush Mehra, Shehnaaz Gill, Barkha Singh, Jannat Zubair, Tony Kakkar, Nikki Tamboli and a few more walking the ramp while revealing the best in class features of the new V21e.

This will be the first time when 9 premium CAT A influencers will be walking the ramp and revealing one feature each in a fashion ramp setup.

Recently, Vivo announced Virat Kohli, the sports icon, as the Camera Xperience Officer and will be seen across the marketing campaign of vivo V21e.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India said, “Staying indoors most of the time has altered consumption patterns, large part of modern-day smartphone users have shifted to digital platforms like Instagram for content consumption. At vivo we always aim to cater to the evolving needs and passions of our consumers and for the launch of our upcoming vivo V21e, we are delighted to partner with popular influencers to unveil the product on a leading social media platform like Instagram.”

Vivo V21e 5G will be offered in two colour options, namely, Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly cost Rs 24,990 in the country.

Vivo V21e 5G Expected Specs

Vivo V21e 5G will feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 600nits brightness. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of RAM + 3GB virtual RAM, along with 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back. For selfies, the phone will house a 32-megapixel front camera.

On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 11 with FunTouch OS layered on top. It will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.