Vivo V21e 5G price in India leaked before launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 12:05 pm

Vivo V21e 5G will feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 600nits brightness.
Vivo will be launching Vivo V21e 5G smartphone in India on June 24. Now ahead of the launch, the Vivo V21e 5G 8GB and 128GB variant price in India has leaked online.

 

E-commerce website Flipkart has also teased the upcoming launch on its portal which confirms that the phone will be available on Flipkart after launch. As per the listing, Vivo V21e 5G will sport a slim design with a waterdrop notch display.

Vivo V21e 5G will feature a 32-megapixel front camera. There will be 8 GB of RAM, 3 GB of extended (virtual) RAM, and 44W rapid charging, reveals Flipkart listing.

 

As per a tipster on Twitter, the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Vivo V21e 5G will cost Rs 24,990 in the country.

 

Vivo V21e 5G Expected Specs

 

Vivo V21e 5G will feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 600nits brightness. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of RAM + 3GB virtual RAM, along with 128GB of storage.

 

In terms of optics, Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back. For selfies, the phone will house a 32-megapixel front camera.

 

On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 11 with FunTouch OS layered on top. It will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

 

Connectivity options of the Vivo V21e are likely to include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

 

