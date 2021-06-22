Vivo V21e 5G colour options revealed ahead of Its India launch on June 24

Vivo V21e 5G will launch in India on June 24 at 5 P.M.

Vivo will be launching Vivo V21e 5G smartphone in India on June 24. Now ahead of the launch, Vivo V21e 5G colour options have been revealed.

Vivo India took to Twitter to share the two colour options that the phone will launch in. It also shared a short video showing off the back panel design of the phone in the two colours.

As per the tweet, the Vivo V21e 5G will be offered in two colour options namely, Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl. The 15-second video shows the phone's back panel in the two colour options, which also shows its dual rear camera setup.

Vivo V21e 5G will launch in India on June 24 at 5 P.M. It will be sold via Flipkart. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly cost Rs 24,990 in the country.

Vivo V21e 5G Expected Specs

Vivo V21e 5G will feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 600nits brightness. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of RAM + 3GB virtual RAM, along with 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back. For selfies, the phone will house a 32-megapixel front camera.

On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 11 with FunTouch OS layered on top. It will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Connectivity options of the Vivo V21e are likely to include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.