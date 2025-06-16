Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Teased: Things to Know

Vivo T4 Lite 5G India launch has been teased by the brand shortly after it launched the T4 Ultra 5G in the country. The new Vivo device is set to launch soon in the country while an exact launch date confirmation is awaited. The device is set to be Vivo’s most affordable 5G device in the country till date.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G India launch is set to take place soon, and the brand has confirmed that the device will pack a 6000mAh battery. The render of the device shared by Vivo on its website also suggests that the handset will have dual rear cameras and a flash. Vivo is claiming a couple of segment-first features as well, such as segment’s brightest display and biggest battery 5G phone. It is also Vivo’s most affordable 5G phone till date in India.

A recent report claimed that the Vivo T4 Lite 5G will likely be priced around Rs 10,000 in the country. Moreover, the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset per the leak. The report added that the series is expected to include a T4 Pro variant as well, but specifics of that phone aren’t available at the moment.

It is highly likely that the T4 Lite 5G arrives as a rebranded version of the upcoming iQOO Z10 Lite 5G which is launching on June 18. The device’s specifications and purported price tag have already leaked, suggesting it will pack the same chip as Vivo’s T4 Lite 5G and a similar price tag as well. This won’t be the first instance of Vivo launching a rebranded iQOO device as it has done so multiple times in the past.

Other expected specs of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G include a a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, IP64 rating, a 50MP primary Sony camera on the back with a 2MP secondary camera, 5MP selfie camera, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, 15W fast charging, along with FunTouch OS 15 software with eligibility for 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches.