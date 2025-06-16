Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for June 20

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India launch has been confirmed to take place on June 20 which has been officially confirmed by the brand. The design of the handset has also been revealed, while its specifications were already leaked last week. Here’s everything you can expect from the handset.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India launch is now set for June 20. While describing the smartphone, the company said, “With the segment’ slimmest 3D curved display, bold new colours, and a powerful blend of performance and design, Y400 Pro is all set to be your unique statement.” The design shown off the teaser also matches that of the leaked renders, and one can notice the shimmery curved back panel in white with a dual camera setup that’s stacked vertically.

As for the specs, the device will likely have a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel that offers 4500 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor which will likely be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. It should pack a 5500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging.

Read More: Vivo T4 Ultra India Launch Teased: Everything to Know

As for optics, one can expect a a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. There’ll be a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The Y400 Pro will also be equipped with a wide range of AI features as well, such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, Vivo Live Call Translation, AI Live Text, and Circle to Search with Google. It will also have an IR blaster.

According to reports online, the device may be launched at around Rs 25,000 in India, which will make it compete with the likes of the Nothing Phone (3a), Infinix GT 30 Pro, and more.