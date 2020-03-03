  • 10:32 Mar 03, 2020

Vivo NEX 3S 5G to launch on March 10

Vivo Nex 3S 5G is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Vivo launched NEX 3 flagship smartphone in China last year. Now the company has announced that Vivo Nex 3S will launch in China on March 10.

The smartphone will be officially launched in China on 10 March at a launch event at 2:30 PM local time. Vivo has shared a teaser poster which reveals that the phone will have a notch less display with negligible bezels on all sides. It will be featuring a waterfall screen. The phone is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G

Recently, a Vivo phone with model number V1950A which is rumoured to be the Nex 3S 5G was spotted on TENAA. The listing reveals that the phone will feature a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage.

For the camera, Vivo Nex 3S 5G will have a triple rear camera setup is listed to include a 64-megapixel primary lens along with 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel third sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up shooter.

The phone will run Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. The listing also revealed 4,250mAh battery which might pack 44W fast charging technology. The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It measures 167.44 × 76.14 × 9.4 mm and weighs 219.5 grams.

