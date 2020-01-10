  • 13:54 Jan 10, 2020

Advertisement

Alleged Vivo NEX 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on TENAA revealing key specs

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 10, 2020 1:42 pm

Latest News

The smartphone will come with a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is said to be none other than Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Vivo is reportedly working on a new smartphone as it has been certified by the Chinese regulatory authority, TENAA. The smartphone is reported to be the upgraded version of the Vivo Nex 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 chipset. 

 

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number V1950A and the listing also shows some renders. As per the renders, the upcoming Vivo smartphone will come under NEX branding as the back panel shows the same name at the bottom panel. The smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup with a circular camera module at the top-centre position. The front comes with a slightly curved display, which is similar to what we have seen in Vivo NEX 3 5G. 

 

Coming to the specifications, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come with a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is said to be none other than Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. 

 

The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the back with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens along with 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel third sensor. 

 

For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.  The listing reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone measures 167.44 x 76.14 x 9.4 mm and weighs 219.5 grams.

Vivo NEX 3 5G official renders released showing waterfall screen in full glory

Vivo NEX 3 5G announced with 6.89-inch FHD+ AMOLED waterfall screen, triple rear cameras

Vivo S1 Pro launched in India for Rs 19,990

Latest News from Vivo

Tags: Vivo V1950A Vivo V1950A TENAA listing Vivo NEX 3 5G Vivo smartphones Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

LG G9 leaked case renders reveal design

OnePlus announces Screen Technology event on January 13 in China

Oppo K1, Oppo R15 Pro get ColorOS 6 based Android Pie update in India

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies