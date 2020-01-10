Alleged Vivo NEX 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on TENAA revealing key specs

The smartphone will come with a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is said to be none other than Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Vivo is reportedly working on a new smartphone as it has been certified by the Chinese regulatory authority, TENAA. The smartphone is reported to be the upgraded version of the Vivo Nex 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number V1950A and the listing also shows some renders. As per the renders, the upcoming Vivo smartphone will come under NEX branding as the back panel shows the same name at the bottom panel. The smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup with a circular camera module at the top-centre position. The front comes with a slightly curved display, which is similar to what we have seen in Vivo NEX 3 5G.

Coming to the specifications, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come with a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is said to be none other than Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the back with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens along with 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel third sensor.

For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone measures 167.44 x 76.14 x 9.4 mm and weighs 219.5 grams.

