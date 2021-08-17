VingaJoy launches BOUNCE Series Wireless Neckband at Rs 2,499 in India

VingaJoy, a mobile accessories and electronic brand, has announced the launch of its CL-5170 BOUNCE Series Wireless Neckband. The VingaJoy Bounce series neckband is priced at Rs. 2,499 and is available at all nearby retail stores.

VingaJoy Neckband Features

The neckband claims battery life of up to 10 hours nonstop playtime on a single charge along with HD audio quality. This upcoming device also feature several properties that will give the user the required comfort and entertainment.

As people are constantly keeping a check on their fitness level, VingaJoy’s light-weight sporty neckband is an ideal workout companion. The consumers would not have to worry about tangling wires or dropping earbuds. The magnetic power of this neckband builds a better support in all circumstances. It avoids the product from any further damage.

It also provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises. There is also a built-in-mic facility for call connectivity. It will allow users to enjoy dynamic music without any disturbance. The VingaJoy Bounce series CL- 5170 features Bluetooth 5.0 and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Previously, VingaJoy launched GVT-298 Junior Tower Bluetooth Speaker, priced at Rs 2,999. The speaker is available in 3 different colours at your nearest retail store as well as online platforms.

The speaker comes with an elegant design and offers USB playing for ease. It is a compact and lightweight bluetooth speaker and can be carried along. VingaJoy GVT-298 offers a powerful combination of crystal-clear sound and long-lasting battery life.

This new speaker comes with the latest Bluetooth feature V5.0 and the device can be connected to bluetooth devices within 11 metres of range. It is backed by a 1200 mAh battery which is rechargeable and delivers up to 5 hours of music playing. It is compatible and can easily be paired with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well.