VingaJoy launches GVT-298 Junior Tower Bluetooth Speaker for Rs 2,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 1:30 pm

The Junior Tower VingaJoy Bluetooth Speaker is a hassle-free companion for your parties or leisure time.
VingaJoy has announced the launch of its all new GVT-298 Junior Tower Bluetooth Speaker, priced at Rs 2,999. Available with 6 months warranty, VingaJoy GVT-298 Junior Tower Bluetooth Speaker will be available at your nearest retail store as well as online platforms. The speaker is available in 3 different colours.

 

The speaker comes with an elegant design and offers USB playing for ease. It is a compact and lightweight bluetooth speaker and can be carried along. VingaJoy GVT-298 offers a powerful combination of crystal-clear sound and long-lasting battery life.

This new speaker comes with the latest Bluetooth feature V5.0 and the device can be connected to bluetooth devices within 11 metres of range. It is backed by a 1200 mAh battery which is rechargeable and delivers up to 5 hours of music playing. It is compatible and can easily be paired with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well.

 

This speaker has multiple pairing mode options, such as FM Radio/Aux/TF Function and USP playing. The Junior Tower VingaJoy Bluetooth Speaker is a hassle-free companion for your parties or leisure time.

 

Commenting on the launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are extremely happy to expand our Bluetooth Speaker portfolio with the launch of our Junior Tower Bluetooth Speaker. It is specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennial. The Bluetooth Speaker looks good, sounds great and is enriched with features that suit the expectations of our customers.”

