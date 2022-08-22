VingaJoy launches Basketball shaped BT-220 True Wireless Earbuds

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand VingaJoy has today launched its latest offering in the TWS earbuds category. The company has launched VingaJoy Basketball shaped BT – 220 TWS Earbuds in India at Rs 2,990.

The VingaJoy BT-220 Wireless Earbuds are available with a 6 months warranty. They are available in basketball-shaped red colour at your nearest Retail Stores.

VingaJoy BT-220 Features and Specifications

The newly launched TWS earbuds offer 20 hours of playback on a single charge and can last for up to 200 hours on standby. It comes with an in-built mic as well.

The VingaJoy earbuds are comfortable to wear and they come with noise isolating features. Its secure sporty fit design makes it the right pick for outdoor activities like running, jogging, etc. These earbuds are comfortable on the ears even during extended playback hours.

VingaJoy BT – 220 is very lightweight and offers hands-free functionality while doing sports or driving. The new earbuds are equipped with Type-C fast charging and offer Hi–Fi Sound quality. Further, the BT – 220 is equipped with the Bluetooth V5.1 ensuring the fastest pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source.

Moreover, the new earbuds come with dual mic support along with a touch control feature to control your playlist, and receive calls. Lastly, these earbuds can be used separately after successful auto-pairing.

Last month, VingaJoy launched MONSTER SP-20A Wireless Speaker for Rs 999. VingaJoy MONSTER SP-20A Bluetooth speaker delivers dynamic sound with deep and explosive bass. Its lightweight, sleek and compact design fits comfortably in the palm of your hand.

VingaJoy SP – 20A has a 5W sound output and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections with a range of up to 10 meters. The portable speaker has a built-in microphone to receive calls. Its power backup and an inbuilt rechargeable battery guarantee up to 4 hours of playtime at mid-level volume.