VingaJoy launches MONSTER SP-20A Wireless Speaker for Rs 999

VingaJoy has launched its all-new VingaJoy Little MONSTER SP – 20A wireless speaker in India. The speaker is priced at Rs 999. VingaJoy MONSTER SP-20A Wireless Speaker will be available at nearest Retail Stores.

VingaJoy MONSTER SP-20A Features

Small yet powerful, this VingaJoy MONSTER SP-20A Bluetooth speaker delivers dynamic sound with deep and explosive bass at an affordable price. It offers a sleek compact design with a premium rubber finish. Its lightweight, sleek and compact design fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, allowing you to listen to music on the go.

VingaJoy SP – 20A has a 5W sound output and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections with a range of up to 10 meters. The portable speaker has a built-in microphone to receive calls. Its power backup and an inbuilt rechargeable battery guarantee up to 4 hours of playtime at mid-level volume.

Further, the speaker uses a Micro USB port for connectivity. A nice feature present in this MONSTER SP – 20A speaker is that it can be easily connected to almost all digital devices. It is easy to carry and ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Earlier this year, VingaJoy launched PUSHPA Series Wireless Neckband at Rs 1,999 in India. It is a wireless neckband that allows users to seamlessly take conference calls, listen to music and walk freely.

The neckband, as claimed by the company, comes with a battery life of up to 25 hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge along with an exhilarating HD audio quality. It comes with a standby life of 250 hours. This neckband comes with magnetic earbuds. You can connect your phone and enjoy music or attend calls with hands-free comfort. You can do this while exercising or working with VingaJoy’s CL-404.

Further, the ergonomically designed VingaJoy CL – 404 PUSHPA Series Wireless Neckband is equipped with v5.0. In addition, it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.