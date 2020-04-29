Advertisement

Videotex extends 100% customer support amid Coronavirus lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2020 5:44 pm

Videotex has also been working on adapting AI Chatbots, delivering more than just an answer.
Videtoex, which is the parent company of Daiwa and Shinco and Brand Licensee for Telefunken has today announced to extend 100% support to all its customers, even during Lockdown period.

The company apart from having fully functional 24X7 call center & Mobile app, has also been working on adapting AI Chatbots, delivering more than just an answer. The AI chatbots would allow the company to solve several complex issues, real time for the customers.


The company is able to resolve over 60% of Queries that need information, software or technical guidance, or data from a back-end process. Videotex has also made a depository of Videos and PPT’s, which helps customers solve some issues in DIY format too.  
 

Speaking on the Service Center support, Arjun Bajaj – Director, Videotex said, “We have been in the Lockdown zone for more than 30 days. With growing OTT Apps, on TV and several more options, the role of TV goes beyond entertainment. It affects both mental and emotional wellbeing of the audience. We at Videotex are glad, to keep that experience unchanged and extend full support to them for any kind of issues, in this time period”.

 

Earlier, Lenovo and HP also offered free repair support for all laptops and PCs amid lockdown. Both the brands have started a toll-free helpline service, which will be available to all PC users, and not just those who own a Lenovo or HP product.

 

For Lenovo, the technical support will be available until May 3, 2020, available via the toll-free number 1800 419 5253 which will be open 24 hours. For business and general users, HP's support is available at hpindiaservices@hp.com, while individual users can reach out to HP's on-call support via toll-free number 1800 258 7140.

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

