Lenovo, HP offer free repair support for all laptops and PCs amid lockdown

Both these brands have set up 24x7 service support which is available through email or toll-free number.

Advertisement

As most of you are stuck indoors, and relying heavily on laptop and PCs to work from home, chances are the systems will start giving issues which might need some repair. And since repair shops in your area are closed during this period, two of the popular PC brands have found a unique way to help all the PC users in the country. Lenovo and HP have started a limited period repair program, where consumers can talk to the company's support staff and get their issues fixed remotely.

To make this possible, both the brand have started a toll-free helpline service, which will be available to all PC users, and not just those who own a Lenovo or HP product. "The technical support will be available until May 3, 2020, available via the toll-free number 1800 419 5253 which will be open 24 hours," Lenovo said in its statement. The company adds it will provide assistance for; issues with the operating system, identify problems in hardware or software, help users install devices like printer/fax, install/disable antivirus software and if the system slows down.

Advertisement

HP's program is similar as well, however, the company is catering to a wide array of users which includes its business customers, general users who're having issues with laptop/PCs from any brand. "In the absence of regular support and service channels, HP is making this service available to PC users of all brands to ensure they can operate without hindrance," HP said through its statement. But unlike Lenovo, HP says its support will be available to anyone till 31 May, and for business users, the support is available for one month from the date of registration of their product.

For business and general users, HP's support is available at hpindiaservices@hp.com, while individual users can reach out to HP's on-call support via toll-free number 1800 258 7140. The company mentioned its staff will be working-from-home and they have been trained to manage the volume of calls they will be getting over this period.

Most repair services have been made available since 20 April in the country, but it's good to see major PC brands taking proactive measures to help all the PC users who're stuck with issues and not able to step out to get them fixed. In addition to this, many tech brands have also extended warranty periods for their product, making sure people don't have to spend on repair and service of mobile once they come out of the lockdown.