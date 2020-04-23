Advertisement

Lenovo, HP offer free repair support for all laptops and PCs amid lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2020 3:19 pm

Latest News

Both these brands have set up 24x7 service support which is available through email or toll-free number.
Advertisement

As most of you are stuck indoors, and relying heavily on laptop and PCs to work from home, chances are the systems will start giving issues which might need some repair. And since repair shops in your area are closed during this period, two of the popular PC brands have found a unique way to help all the PC users in the country. Lenovo and HP have started a limited period repair program, where consumers can talk to the company's support staff and get their issues fixed remotely. 

 

To make this possible, both the brand have started a toll-free helpline service, which will be available to all PC users, and not just those who own a Lenovo or HP product. "The technical support will be available until May 3, 2020, available via the toll-free number 1800 419 5253 which will be open 24 hours," Lenovo said in its statement. The company adds it will provide assistance for; issues with the operating system, identify problems in hardware or software, help users install devices like printer/fax, install/disable antivirus software and if the system slows down. 

Advertisement

 

HP's program is similar as well, however, the company is catering to a wide array of users which includes its business customers, general users who're having issues with laptop/PCs from any brand. "In the absence of regular support and service channels, HP is making this service available to PC users of all brands to ensure they can operate without hindrance," HP said through its statement. But unlike Lenovo, HP says its support will be available to anyone till 31 May, and for business users, the support is available for one month from the date of registration of their product. 

 

For business and general users, HP's support is available at hpindiaservices@hp.com, while individual users can reach out to HP's on-call support via toll-free number 1800 258 7140. The company mentioned its staff will be working-from-home and they have been trained to manage the volume of calls they will be getting over this period. 

 

Most repair services have been made available since 20 April in the country, but it's good to see major PC brands taking proactive measures to help all the PC users who're stuck with issues and not able to step out to get them fixed. In addition to this, many tech brands have also extended warranty periods for their product, making sure people don't have to spend on repair and service of mobile once they come out of the lockdown.

HTC Salsa arrives with one touch Facebook access

Latest News from HP

You might like this

Tags: HP Lenovo remote service support India lockdown PC repair software update toll free number

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

World's smallest usable PC

Microsoft Window 10 May 2020 update released for testers: What 's new?

Lenovo offers free customer support to other PC brands amid Coronavirus lockdown

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies