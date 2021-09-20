Vi to expand network capacity in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana by December 2021

Vi, Vodafone Idea, has announced to expand network capacity to enhance its GIGAnet 4G capacity in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle.

Vi will add about 2000 TDD sites and also increase capacity in existing 900+ TDD sites across key cities in the two states by the end of December 2021.

Deployment of TDD sites and the recent refarming of 3G spectrum to 4G in the circle and supplementing existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer will significantly scale up Vi GIGAnet 4G network strength and capacity, said the company.

With this, Vi customers across key cities in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana including Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Warangal and Guntur will be able to experience better indoor voice clarity as well as download and upload speeds.

Commenting on the same, Arvind Nevatia, Cluster Business Head- Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Vodafone Idea said: “In line with our commitment to continue enhancing customer experience, we are deploying additional CAPEX and latest technologies for the most efficient spectrum utilisation to enhance network capacities for our current and future requirements. With this, we will have a good mix of FDD and TDD sites enabling better coverage and capacity. I am confident that our initiatives will help us to meet the voice and data demands of our customers.”

Earlier, Vodafone Idea rolled out Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling service for pre-paid and post-paid customers in Uttar Pradesh – East circle. The service is now available for Vi customers in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, etc.

Vi VoWiFi calling service provides seamless and extended indoor coverage. One can get superior call quality with no call drops at home or office while connected to a WiFi, says Vi. Vi pre-paid and post-paid customers in Uttar Pradesh East circle can now undertake VoWifi calling at no extra charge.