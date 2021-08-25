Vodafone Idea launches VoWiFi service in Uttar Pradesh East Circle

Vodafone Idea has rolled out Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling service for pre-paid and post-paid customers in Uttar Pradesh – East circle. The service is now available for Vi customers in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, etc.

Vi VoWiFi calling service provides seamless and extended indoor coverage. One can get superior call quality with no call drops at home or office while connected to a WiFi, says Vi. Vi pre-paid and post-paid customers in Uttar Pradesh East circle can now undertake VoWifi calling at no extra charge.

How to enable VoWiFi Calling service?

First, check if the smartphone supports Wi-Fi calling by heading over to Vodafone’s website

Have a Vi 4G Sim with VoLTE calling service

Get on to a Wi-Fi network

Update your smartphone operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling, if you haven’t updated yet

Go to the device’s ‘Settings’ page

Head over to Network settings and switch On Wi-Fi Calling

Dial any other phone call and experience the VoWiFi service on Vodafone Idea network

Vi VoWifi calling service is currently available in Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Haryana, Mumbai, Gujarat, M&G, Rajasthan and UP East. Vi is in the process of extending VoWifi to more locations over the coming months.

Recent news related to Vi announced that it has successfully refarmed 3G spectrum to 4G in Maharashtra and Goa. This will substantially enhance the GIGAnet 4G capacity in these cities. As a result, the customers can enjoy a better 4G experience when using a 4G SIM in a 4G handset. Vi 3G customers can upgrade to a 4G SIM-free of cost and harness the full potential of Vi GIGAnet.

The cities include Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Goa, Jalgaon, Nanded, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Amravati, Ahmednagar, Akola, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, and Vasai. In addition, the existing Vi 4G infrastructure has been ramped up with the migration of the 3G spectrum to 4G.